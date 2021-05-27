China trying Chinese Australian writer on espionage charge

BEIJING (AP) — China has put a Chinese Australian writer on trial on a charge of espionage and denied the Australian ambassador access to his hearing. Yang Hengjun has been held since January 2019 and has had no direct contact with family members and only limited contact with his lawyer, the Australian government has said. Ambassador Graham Fletcher was denied entry to the court, telling journalists it was “regrettable” that diplomats were prevented from observing the trial. Yang’s lawyer Mo Shaoping said the only charge brought in the case was the illegal gathering of information. Yang has denied the accusations, and while a conviction is virtually certain, it wasn’t clear when a verdict would be handed down.