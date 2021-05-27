Avoca man accused of killing mom scheduled for trial

MADISON (WKOW) - A local man accused of killing his mother and dog in Iowa County was in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

Sean Pickett, 21, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of animals.

Investigators say the crimes happened sometime between May 9 and 10 at the home Pickett shared with his mother in Avoca.

Avoca police chief Dan Carey testified Thursday, walking through the moments he arrived at the home and what he saw when he walked inside.

Based on his testimony, and others, the judge found probable cause.

Pickett's trial is scheduled for June 30.