Beneficial rain arrives with much cooler temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) - Grab your jackets and umbrellas as we have big weather changes today.



SET UP

Canadian air spilled into the region overnight with high pressure overhead. This dry weather system moves out as a low pressure system moves in and provides widespread rain chances.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy, much cooler and breezy with winds off of Lake Michigan gusting up to 30 mph. Temperatures will only get to the low to mid 50s today and rain will move in mid to late morning from west to east.

TONIGHT

More scattered rain, cool and breezy with temperatures in the low 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy again with temperatures in the low 50s and just a few more passing showers.

SATURDAY

Sunny returns which will allow us to get milder with highs in the mid 60s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and more seasonal with temperatures in the low 70s.



MEMORIAL DAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers possible later in the afternoon and evening and temperatures in the low 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a slight chance for rain and highs in the mid 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with a slight chance for rain and highs in the mid 70s again.



