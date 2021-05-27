Biden to GOP: ‘Don’t get in the way’ of infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is warning naysayers in Congress not to “get in the way” of his big infrastructure plans. And the White House is panning a counteroffer from Republican senators to tap unused COVID-19 relief for a more modest investment in roads, highways and other traditional public works projects. Biden was in Cleveland on Thursday touring a manufacturing technology center at a community college. After his visit, he held up a card with the names of Republicans lawmakers who had rejected his coronavirus aid bill in Washington but later promoted its assistance when they were back home. Biden is warning them not to play similar games as he pushes this next legislative priority in Congress.