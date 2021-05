MIAMI (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their playoffs series. Milwaukee prevailed 113-84 to take a 3-0 series lead.

Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 22 points. He added eight rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 17 points and 17 rebounds. Jrue Holiday chipped in 19 points and 12 assists. Brook Lopez scored 13.

The Bucks will look to finish off the series sweep Saturday in Miami at 12:30 p.m.