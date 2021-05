MIAMI (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are a win away from a sweep of the Miami Heat and a berth in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Khris Middleton scored 22 points and Milwaukee won Game 3 113-84 to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Saturday afternoon. It’s the second consecutive one-sided win for Milwaukee, which lost to the Heat in five games during last season’s playoffs. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 19 points.