California to offer $116M in coronavirus vaccine prize money

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vaccinated Californians will be eligible for $116.5 million in prize money. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the massive pot of money on Thursday as part of an effort to encourage more people to get their shots. The state estimates 12 million eligible Californians have not yet been vaccinated. Ten people will win $1.5 million each on June 15, the state’s planned reopening date. That’s the largest prize announced so far in any state. Another 30 people will win $50,000 each, starting on June 4. And the next 2 million people to get shots will each get a $50 gift card.