Cities of Madison and Fitchburg prepare to absorb Town of Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison and City of Fitchburg will officially absorb the Town of Madison on Oct. 31, 2022.

"The Town of Madison attachment to the cities of Madison and Fitchburg has been in the planning stages for a number of years, and it is important the Town residents understand what changes they may face,” City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

Final attachment of the Town to the Cities will directly impact all Town residents, property owners and employees. The City of Madison created the following resources to connect everyone during the process:

Website

The City of Madison has a website for anyone impacted by the attachment. The website includes the process timeline, history and background on the process, ways to connect with the City, information on service updates and communication tools. The website also has an interactive map where residents can click to see if property is impacted.

Hotline

The City of Madison set up a hotline for anyone to ask a question and receive a callback answer in the language of their choice. Call 608-267-1188 to leave a voicemail message with your question, return callback number and preferred language for an answer callback. The hotline callback information is available in English, Spanish, Tibetan and Mandarin.

Text Alerts

The Town of Madison Attachment Communication team will send out text message updates. These messages will range from updates on the website to upcoming public information meetings to learn more. You can sign up here.

Email Alerts

Information will be shared via email throughout the process of the Town of Madison Attachment, as well. You can sign up for email alerts here.