City of Madison, MMSD pair up to provide free summer bus passes for students

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time ever, the City of Madison will provide free Metro transit passes to all MMSD middle and high school students for the summer.

According to a news release from city spokesperson Katie Crawley, the goal of the initiative is to push teenagers across Madison to access both work and play over the summer.

“As the City emerges from COVID-19, residents are hopping back on the bus. This initiative is going to help Madison’s youth access jobs, school, City parks, pools and more this summer,” Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway stated in the release. “In the big picture, our investments in the City’s Metro Forward plan help us achieve climate, equity, and economic goals all at the same time.”

This is a part of the ongoing Bus Rapid Transit initiative, which aims to cut down on transfers and commute times for buses across the city.

The city's goal is to revamp the bus system in order to benefit low-income Madisonians and people of color, as well as dramatically cut down on pollution.

The free passes will be given out to middle and high school students starting June 2, and are good June 9 through September 7. Passes are available for students who will begin sixth grade this fall through students who graduate high school this spring.