Coming off canceled season, Madison Radicals return to game action June 4

MADISON (WKOW)-- It was a unique summer for the Madison Radicals who had their 2020 season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many of the players, they have spent every summer playing ultimate frisbee for as long as they can remember. In a rare season without it, some of the guys had to get creative in order not to lose touch.

"I would just take a sack of twenty discs out to the field and throw at trees or fences so it took a little bit to get used to throwing to a moving target again," Veteran Josh Wilson said.

"It's one of those things where you just miss it. You don't realize how much you miss it until you don't do it," Head Coach Tim DeByl said.

The Radicals have 92 wins under their belt. They will look to be the first team to 100 wins this season. The team has a goal to reclaim the division title, but more than anything, they are just itching to compete again.

"Practice used to be kind of a chore at times and this year it's just been a blast," DeByl said.

"Now that we have had practices again, we've seen our teammates, we've reconnected that way," Wilson said. "So, I feel like that is just the next step is being in front of our hometown crowd."

"It's pretty incredible," Second Year Player Dylan Power said. "There are not many words to describe it other than the fact that we are all just ready to be back out here and competing again and I think we are all just really antsy for that first game."

The Radicals will open the season at Breese Stevens Field on Friday, June 4 at 7 PM. They will face off against the Minnesota Wind Chill.