Cops who kill often catch a break at sentencing time

CHICAGO (AP) — Derek Chauvin may get sentenced to decades behind bars when he returns to a Minneapolis courtroom for sentencing. But if he does, he’ll be the exception. Statistics show that former police officers in the last several years receive a sentence that’s less than half as long as the typical sentence for murder. The reasons begin with the fact that former cops do not have the one thing that can add years to a prison sentence: a criminal record. They also can make the argument that what they did will never happen again for the simple reason that they are no longer cops and will never be cops again.