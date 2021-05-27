DNR reminds boaters of holiday weekend safety

MADISON (WKOW) -- Memorial Day Weekend can be a popular time for people to get out on the water and celebrate the unofficial start to summer.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported 2.5 million Wisconsinites enjoy water-based recreation every year.

Officials said Thursday, they want you to have fun, but stressed the importance of water safety especially boating.

Lt. Dan Kuhn, a DNR boating law administrator, reminded it is a state law for there to be enough life jackets on a boat for everyone on board.

"So far this year, prior to Memorial Day weekend, to date we've had six boating fatalities in the state of Wisconsin. 22 last year. That's crazy," said Lt. Kuhn. "This is supposed to be fun. But yet people are still finding themselves in harm's way."

Kuhn added alcohol and driver inexperience are two other leading factors for boater injuries or deaths.