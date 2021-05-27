Faith, political leaders unite in rally against antisemitism

Faith leaders, celebrities and lawmakers across the political spectrum are condemning a rise in antisemitic incidents around the world triggered by the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Thursday’s virtual Day of Action Against Antisemitism was organized by leading U.S. Jewish organizations demanding policy changes and a unified stand against antisemitism in America. Participants included Rabbi Moshe Hauer, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell; and Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan. TV host and producer Nick Cannon, who last year apologized for making what he called “hurtful and divisive” antisemitic comments, also spoke against hate and discrimination.