Checks Calendar* Frost possible to kick off Weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin are under a freeze warning.

A strong low pressure system, which is bringing severe weather threats to parts of the southern Plains is also bringing cold weather and soaking rains to the Midwest.

Rain began across southern Wisconsin early Thursday and over the last 12 hours, most of the beneficial rain has remained north of the 27 News viewing area. However, that doesn't mean we won't see our share of rain as we inch closer to the weekend.

Rain is expected to last through, at least, the early afternoon hours on Friday. Those of us north of Baraboo could even see snowflakes mixing in with the raindrops Friday morning due to the colder air being brought down.

Take a look at our highs and lows over the next 36 hours; the coldest night is going to be Friday night as skies clear.

Saturday morning is when patchy frost may be a possibility across the 27 News coverage area as temperatures come close to freezing, though the models aren't picking up on it quiet yet.

However, don't worry about the holiday weekend! Temperatures are set to warm and our skies are set to open up.

So we'll take the rain that we receive through the start of the weekend as much of Wisconsin continues to battle an ongoing drought despite small improvements from last week to this week.