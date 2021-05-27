Gas issues persist as Memorial Day weekend nears

(WKOW/CNN) -- As millions of travelers gear up to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, they may be in for some sticker shock at the pump.

On Wednesday, GasBuddy reported that the average price of a gallon of gas in the United States is just about $3.04.

"It's the first three Memorial Day weekend since 2014," said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "But keeping in mind, it's only about six cents higher than just three years ago."

Massive demand is driving the increase, but there are also lingering supply chain issues leftover from the Colonial Pipeline outage a few weeks ago. That's also leading to continued shortages in southeastern states.

"Georgia, North and South Carolina, even Tennessee and Virginia are still seeing some outages, over 10 percent," said De Haan. "In fact, the Carolinas and Georgia still seeing over 20 percent of stations without fuel."

AAA says that despite higher prices, packed roads, and shortages, people are still sticking to their routes.

"Folks are still going to travel, they'll just figure out another way of trying to save money," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. "Maybe they will eat out as often or they'll look for more free activities while they're on their vacation."

27 News checked, and gas prices in Madison continue to stay below the national average. As of Thursday, they were around $2.77 a gallon on average. In Milwaukee, you can expect to pay around $2.87. In Chicago, GasBuddy reports that a gallon of gas is topping nearly $3.40, way above the national average.

