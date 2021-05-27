In Mexico, campaigners fear attacks that have killed 34

MORELIA, Mexico (AP) — It’s routine preparation for a campaign stop for Guillermo Valencia, who’s running for mayor in Morelia, capital of the troubled Mexican state of Michoacan. Bodyguards ride in cars ahead and behind him. And before reaching the rally, he stops by a relative’s house to strap on a bulletproof vest. Only a driver accompanies Valencia in his own armored SUV. Other aides have been scared to ride with him since a May 8 attack that wounded a bodyguard and his private secretary and left his previous campaign vehicle riddled with bullets He’s fortunate: Thirty-four candidates have been killed in the run-up to Mexico’s June 6 midterm elections