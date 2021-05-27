Jackie Bradley Jr. walks it off in extras to split series with Padres

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After a back-and-forth slugfest against one of the MLB's top teams, the Brewers threw the final punch Thursday afternoon.

Right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. crushed a double off the wall in right field to drive in Omar Narvaez in the 10th inning as the Brewers managed to fend off the San Diego Padres despite blowing two different two-run leads.

It was Bradley's only hit of the day as he keeps looking for consistency at the plate, with just a .157 batting average on the season. Recent acquisition Willy Adames continues to show his worth for the Brewers faithful, posting four hits on the day, including a massive three-run homer to give Milwaukee the lead in the seventh inning.

Starting pitcher Adrian Houser bounced back after two straight rough outings, throwing five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four Padres.

The Brewers kept a potent Padres offense under control for the four-game series, with a 7-1 loss Tuesday serving as the only big blip.

Milwaukee travels to Washington next to square off with the Nationals, where they will face old nemesis Jon Lester as both teams try to kick-start a run. Lefty Brett Anderson is set to take the mound for the Brewers.