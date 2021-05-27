Kim vows to build N. Korea socialism amid US nuclear impasse

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an “uncompromising struggle” against anti-socialist elements at home as he tries to fortify his power amid pandemic-related difficulties and U.S.-led economic sanctions. There are doubts about whether he will soon return to talks with the United States about the country’s nuclear weapons. The Biden administration has described its recent review of North Korea policy as “calibrated and practical.” But some experts say Washington isn’t likely to relax its sanctions _ a step North Korea badly wants _ until the North takes denuclearization steps.