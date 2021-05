MADISON (WKOW) - A crash on US 12/14 at Gammon Road slowed westbound traffic Thursday afternoon, according to WisDOT.

A report states the crash happened at approximately 2:03 p.m. The left westbound lane was closed until about 2:52 p.m.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office was at the scene.

Dane County Dispatch said no one was injured in the crash.

