Madison students, staff and administrators rally for more support for LGBTQ+ in district

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students and staff in Madison are calling for their school district to do more to support their LGBTQ+ peers.

Students held a rally at the Doyle Administration Building Thursday in the pouring rain, which they called "Breaking the Silence."

"Our hope was to uplift the voices of LGBTQ+ youth," said student organizer Amira Pierroti. "Often times, we are silenced. We are not represented in the curriculum."

Despite the unseasonably miserable weather, dozens of people crowded under tents to listen to speakers share deeply personal stories of their experiences either as LGBTQ+ students in MMSD or as LGBTQ+ teachers in the district.

"Yesterday, a boy in my school told me I was a girl," said Toby, a student who does not identify as a girl. "I wanted to cry."

"We need to feel safer in our schools and communities," said a student named Devon. "We should not be afraid to show who we are."

"I don't know how to get our district admin to hear and understand the harm they've done and the harm they're accepting in their silence," said Vica Steel, a teacher at MMSD.

For more than an hour and a half in the cold and rain, students and staff shared their stories and why they felt MMSD wasn't doing enough to prevent the harm they've had to endure.

"There are things I learned today from the students," said district superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins. "We have to get better."

Dr. Jenkins and school board president Ali Muldrow both spoke at the rally as well and remained on stage for its duration.

Students listed several demands of the administrators, including more LGBTQ+ and BIPOC representation in curriculum (including history and health), more support resources for those communities and a firmer stance in support of LGBTQ+ issues.

Just this week, MMSD's school board approved a resolution supporting transgender students and opposing bills that would ban trans athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports. Supporters of a bill in the Wisconsin state legislature right now say it makes sports fairer, but these students and MMSD say the type of legislation is discriminatory.

Students were appreciative of the board's resolution, but felt it should have come sooner.

"District leaders waited too long to respond to the anti-trans bill in the Wisconsin state legislature," Pierroti said.

"Even the introduction of such legislation is harmful to (the students)," said Sherie Hohs, MMSD's LGBTQIA lead. Hohs supports students in all MMSD schools and helped students organize Thursday's rally.

Dr. Jenkins was receptive to the list of demands, and he vowed more action.

"Students clearly sent a message," he said. "Let's not just talk about it. Let's make sure we take steps to ensure that all students are feeling safe."

Students felt encouraged by the administrators' presence at their rally.

"I think this is a perfect first step," said student organizer Melanie Golden. "Obviously, you know, there needs to be a continuation of this, including like policy change and hearing from the district... and having that active instead of passive voice from MMSD."