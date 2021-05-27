Man dropped off at Madison hospital with gunshot wound following shooting incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person was hurt during a shooting in Madison Wednesday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Thrush Lane for reports of shots fired near Meadowood Park at about 11:15 p.m.

When MPD arrived, authorities found several shell casing in the area but no damage was located or reported.

As officers were at the park, a 20-year-old man was dropped off at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound that police said was related to the shots fired at Meadowood Park.

If you have any additional information that could help police in their investigation call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.