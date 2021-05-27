Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby top BET Award nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are the prom queen and king of the 2021 BET Awards. The chart-topping rappers each scored seven nominations at the show airing live on June 27 in Los Angeles. Megan Thee Stallion, who won three Grammys this year, is up for best female hip-hop artist and video of the year for “WAP,” her No. 1 hit with Cardi B. DaBaby is nominated for best male hip-hop artist and has four songs competing for best collaboration. Drake and Cardi B are the second-most nominated acts, scoring five bids each. Four nominations went to Chris Brown, Chloe x Halle, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.