Milwaukee offering free Summerfest ticket for a COVID-19 vaccine

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) --In order to encourage more people to get vaccinated, we've seen places offer lottery drawings or college scholarships.

In Milwaukee, they're offering free Summerfest tickets.

The city is hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Summerfest grounds next week.

This is the latest in a string of incentives the local health department is offering to target people under 30.

"There were many drive-thrus for example in Florida and Texas in the spring, but with our weather we were questioning how we could do it, but now that we're moving into spring/summer, we thought this was a great opportunity try it. Again, easy access. People don't need to get out of their cars. There will be instructions," said Kirsten Johnson, Milwaukee Health Department Commissioner.

The tickets will be valid for any day during Summerfest. The clinic is June 5 and 6.