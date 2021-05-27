No one hurt after car crashes into Christiana home; driver arrested for OWI

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA (WKOW) -- A Cottage Grove man was arrested for OWI after crashing a car into a Town of Christiana home Wednesday night.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says it happened shortly before 9:41 pm at 2860 County Highway W. Authorities say 36-year-old Robert D. Brend lost control of his 2007 Lexus ES and hit the home.

The three people inside the home were not hurt, but the damage to the exterior wall of the kitchen will cost about $75,000 to fix.

Brend was arrested for OWI and cited for inattentive driving and failure to maintain control. He was booked into the Dane County Jail.