Online scrubs seller Figs soars 36% in stock market debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of online scrubs seller Figs are soaring in their stock market debut, valuing the 8-year old company at $4.8 billion. Founded in 2013, Figs set out to remake what medical scrubs looked like: from boxy, V-necked and baggy to a more fitted silhouette. At first, the company’s founders sold the scrubs from their cars outside hospitals, trying to catch health care workers as they left their shifts at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Today, Figs sells its goods online, and offers scrubs in all different styles, including bottoms that look like joggers and sleeveless tops. Last year, the company’s revenue more than doubled to $263 million from the year before.