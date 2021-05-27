Public Health Madison and Dane County to begin water testing for safe summer swimming

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Memorial Day approaches, Madison public health officials are preparing to monitor popular swimming areas for proper quality all summer long.

Check out more local news here.

According to a news release from PHMDC spokesperson Morgan Finke, staff members collect water samples from area beaches every week between Memorial Day and Labor Day, checking largely for E. coli bacteria and blue-green algae.

“Lots of sunlight, heat and low wind levels are perfect conditions for blue-green algae to form murky blooms in freshwater that can be toxic to people and animals,” PHMDC microbiologist Jennifer Lavender-Braun said in the release.

Lavender-Braun suggested that any beach patrons check water quality here before heading out for the day. If you think your pet has come into contact with blue-green algae, and is displaying any of the following symptoms, consult a veterinarian immediately.

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Seizures

Disorientation

Drooling

Difficulty breathing



“It’s important to remember that conditions can change rapidly, so always remember to check the status of the beach before heading out, and take a look at the water conditions before jumping in,” Lavender-Braun said.

Staff members will also be testing water at splash pads and pools.