Republican budget: $150 million spending increase for education

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans in charge of the legislature's budget-writing committee proposed Thursday increasing education funding by $150 million. The GOP budget then calls for setting aside an additional $350 million that could be spent later.

Democrats called for the legislature to give more money directly to schools over the upcoming two-year biennium. Republicans countered that with a total of about $2.6 billion in federal relief money coming to the state's schools, saying additional state spending beyond their proposed increase was unnecessary.

Within the proposed $150 million increase, the Republicans' budget increased Special Education Categorical Aids by $86 million and doubles the categorial aid spending for mental health by $12 million.

GOP members of the Joint Finance Committee also touted how their budget matched Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to increased school-based mental health grants by $7 million.

The budget proposed in February by Evers would have raised spending on school districts by nearly $613 million. The Evers budget also would have increased districts' per pupil revenue limits by at least $200 in each of the next two fiscal years. The GOP budget did not include any revenue limit increases.

Republicans in their budget also moved to direct the 10 percent of incoming federal relief money they control to districts based on how often they were open for in-person learning. The GOP budget guaranteed a minimum of $781 per pupil to districts that had in-person class more than 50 percent of the past school year.

While there was no such guarantee for districts who did not have kids in the building half the time, many of the largest districts, including Madison and Milwaukee, will still have considerably more dollars per pupil due to the 90 percent of federal aid that is predetermined based on Title I guidelines.

One question yet to be fully resolved is whether the Republicans' proposed spending is enough to meet "maintenance of effort" requirements set by Washington in order for schools in Wisconsin to get the slated federal relief amount.

Joint Finance Co-Chair Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) said Republicans on the committee were still waiting for additional guidance on that question.