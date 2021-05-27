Rock County Board of Supervisors vote to end Rock Haven’s vaccine mandate

Rock County Board of Supervisors vote to end Rock Haven’s vaccine mandateNew
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Thursday evening to end a vaccine mandate and county-run Rock Haven in Janesville.
That means staff members who were laid off because they refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19, will be allowed to return to work at the facility.
The mandate was originally approved by county supervisors back in January.
The mandate came under fire after workers spoke out against the move.