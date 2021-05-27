Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for Gary Miller of Milwaukee.

The 72-year-old was last seen at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. Miller was wearing a tan Brewers baseball hat, blue hospital mask, black glasses, blue long sleeve top, white Brewers jersey, dark colored jogging pants, dark tennis shoes and using a walker.

Authorities say Miller arrived at the medical center for an appointment but departed before being seen by his provider.

The veteran was identified as missing when the guardian could not locate them. The veteran was then observed entering the Milwaukee County Bus via CCTV System headed Eastbound.