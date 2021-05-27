Stoughton man indicted on bank robbery charges

MADISON (WKOW) - A Stoughton man accused of robbing two banks was indicted on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

DOJ reported that Todd Templeton, 51, was charged in connection with robberies in Stoughton and Madison.

The DOJ alleges Templeton robbed two Associated Bank locations, one on King Street in Stoughton on Feb. 24. and the other on Cottage Grove Road in Madison on March 3.

Templeton faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count, if convicted.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan will prosecute the case, according to the DOJ. The Stoughton and Madison police departments, along with the FBI, investigated the case.