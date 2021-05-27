Survivor: California shooter was ‘outsider’ in workplace

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The gunman in a Northern California shooting was an outsider at the rail yard he had worked at for more than a decade. Co-worker Kirk Bertolet says Thursday that Samuel James Cassidy targeted certain people at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose. Cassidy killed eight people before turning the gun on himself, and an ninth died at the hospital hours later. Bertolet says Cassidy sat by himself, never talked to anyone and never fit in. The sheriff says Cassidy appeared to target some of his co-workers. In a news release, the department called him “a highly disgruntled VTA employee for many years.”