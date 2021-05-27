Thousands evacuate Congo’s Goma after more volcanic activity

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are evacuating the city of Goma in eastern Congo for fear of another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo. The military governor of Congo’s North Kivu province ordered the evacuation of 10 of 18 neighborhoods, saying an eruption could occur at any time. While the main city of Goma was previously spared, it is now under threat with activity being reported under the urban area and Lake Kivu. The eruption on Saturday, with little warning, killed at least 32 people and left thousands homeless.