Unique graduation ceremony at Madison College

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of people got to celebrate their graduation from Madison College by going through the drive-thru.

The school hosted a drive-thru graduation for GED and HSED students.

Because it was raining, they opened up a garage so graduates could stay dry while getting their diplomas.

"I'm just so proud of them all. They've worked so hard in these last months and year," said faculty member Stephanie Beckman.

"They've really overcome a lot in terms of the pandemic and all of the new ways of learning and new ways of interacting. And I'm so excited for their futures."

Madison College said nearly 250 students were getting their diplomas today.