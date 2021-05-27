US jobless claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped last week to 406,000, a new pandemic low and more evidence that the job market is strengthening as the virus wanes and economy further reopens.

Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that applications declined 38,000 from 444,000 a week earlier.

The number of weekly applications for jobless aid -- a rough measure of the pace of layoffs -- has fallen by more than half since January.