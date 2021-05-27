UW-Madison announces masks not required for fully vaccinated people on campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- As more and more Wisconsinites complete their vaccine schedules, the University of Wisconsin has relaxed its vaccine rules.

According to a news release from the university, fully vaccinated students, staff and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks inside school buildings.

Nobody is required to wear masks outside, although those who have not completed their vaccine schedule or have chosen not to be vaccinated are asked to keep masks on indoors.

FAQ (Released by UW)

Q – Can I be informed about the vaccination status of the colleagues I work closely with?

No. Employees may not ask colleagues if they have been vaccinated. However, employees may voluntarily share if they’ve been vaccinated.

Q – How do I know whether someone should be wearing a mask?

It’s understandable to wonder about someone else’s vaccination status but remember, the most important thing you can do to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to become vaccinated yourself. If an unvaccinated person does not wear a mask, they, not you, are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. We strongly encourage all students and employees to choose vaccination, which is available on campus at no cost.

It is not appropriate to ask whether someone is vaccinated or why they are/are not wearing a mask.

Recognizing that we may not know others’ vaccination status or health concerns, we ask that all members of our campus community continue to be respectful of others and the protective practices they choose to use.

Q – Can I continue wearing a mask if I’m fully vaccinated?

Yes.

Q – How is the expectation for unvaccinated people to wear masks being enforced?

We continue to educate our community about how mask wearing allows the unvaccinated individuals to protect themselves from serious illness.

Q – Can my unit/lab/classroom/event this summer require that all participants have a green Badger Badge?

Yes. Staff monitoring access must first complete a training and registration form.

Q – Can my unit/research lab/event require that everyone wear masks regardless of vaccination status?

No, unless it is a clinical or health care setting. However, wearing a mask in these settings can be encouraged. In addition, anyone, regardless of vaccination status, can continue to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.

Q – I’m an instructor – can I encourage or require masks in my classroom?

Instructors can encourage but not require all students to wear masks in their classroom.

Q – A student has disclosed they are not vaccinated and they refuse to wear a mask. What action should be taken?

Remind the student of the mask expectation for the unvaccinated, encourage vaccination to protect themselves, and if the student continues to not comply, contact the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards.

Q – An employee I supervise has disclosed they are not vaccinated and they refuse to wear a mask. What action should I take?

Remind the employee of the mask expectation for the unvaccinated, encourage vaccination to protect themselves, and contact your unit’s Human Resources representative

if the employee continues to not comply.

Q – Is there still a requirement to maintain physical distancing?

The indoor physical distancing requirements remains at least 6 feet, regardless of vaccination status. Outdoors, individuals who are not vaccinated should maintain 6 feet physical distancing and if physical distancing is not possible, wear a face covering.

Q – Although I am fully vaccinated, I have a health condition (or a member of my household has a health condition) that puts me (them) at greater risk of serious illness if I (they) contract COVID. I’m not comfortable being around unmasked people unless I know they are fully vaccinated. What can I do?

Please be aware that a majority of employees and students have already received at least one shot and many are fully vaccinated. You may continue to wear a mask if you wish. If you have specific concerns related to a health condition that you have, please talk to your Divisional Disability Representative.

Q – What is the current Dane County policy on face coverings?

Effective June 2, Public Health Madison & Dane County will no longer have public health orders in place requiring face coverings. PHMDC continues to recommend that unvaccinated people wear masks indoors.

Q – What is the current Dane County policy on gatherings?

Effective June 2, Public Health Madison & Dane County will no longer have public health orders in place regarding gatherings.