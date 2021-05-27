Wisconsin to distribute FoodShare benefits for children not in school

(WKOW) -- Wisconsin will provide food benefits for children under the age of 6 in FoodShare households who are not yet enrolled in school as part of a new federal program.

The program, called Pre-6 Pandemic-EBT (Pre-6 P-EBT), is designed to help families whose young children may have been at home more often since last fall due to closures of child care facilities during the pandemic.

The first benefits for this program will be issued on May 29 covering the months of October through December 2020. FoodShare recipients do not need to do anything to receive these benefits.

The amount of benefits that FoodShare households will receive for Pre-6 P-EBT is calculated on a regional basis, using information submitted by schools for the regular P-EBT program about how often students learned from home during this school year. For each month, one of three scenarios will determine benefits:

If a household is in a region where the majority of school-age children learned from home all the time in a month, the household will receive the full Pre-6 P-EBT benefit amount for that month.

If a household is in a region where the majority of school-age children learned from home part time based on a hybrid learning model in a month, the household will receive a partial Pre-6 P-EBT benefit amount for that month.

If a household is in a region where the majority of school-age children learned in person at their schools in a month, the household will receive no Pre-6 P-EBT benefit for that month.

Households are only eligible to receive Pre-6 P-EBT benefits for months in which they were active in the FoodShare program, and children must be under the age of 6 as of October 1, 2020.

All families in a region will receive the same amount of benefits in a given month.

Families will receive letters notifying them of how much they are receiving under the program. Pre-6 P-EBT benefits will be put on FoodShare households’ QUEST cards.

If a child is under the age of 6, but goes to a K-12 school where they are enrolled in free or reduced-price meals, they are eligible for the School P-EBT program and will not receive Pre-6 P-EBT benefits.