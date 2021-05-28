$80 million for Madison’s Bus Rapid Transit in President Biden’s budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison would get $80 million for Bus Rapid Transit under President Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal.

That would cover half of the $160 million East-West line.

The proposed East-West BRT Corridor will run along East Washington Avenue, around the State Capitol building, through the University of Wisconsin-Madison, continue west on University Avenue and Mineral Point Road and go to the West Towne Mall.

The mayor's office says the rest of the money will come from a combination of federal grants already received and local dollars.

The next steps for the city are to complete design and environmental work.

Construction is expected to start by the end of 2022.

