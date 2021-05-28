American Family Insurance Championship increases attendance capacity

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Family Insurance Championship is increasing the maximum attendance to 7,500 people per day for the PGA TOUR Champions event on June 11-13 at University Ridge Golf Course. Facial coverings will be optional for vaccinated fans.

The tournament officials had previously announced attendance would be set at 5,000 people per day. However, COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC and local health officials have since changed.

“A championship that respects the health and safety of everyone remains a priority,” said tournament director Nate Pokrass in a statement. “We appreciate our fans’ support and trust they will do their part to safely enjoy a fantastic tournament.”

Unvaccinated people will be required to wear masks in indoor locations, such as the pro shop and clubhouse. They are also encouraged to wear them outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

Public bleacher seating will not be available this year. Instead, fans are encouraged to bring chairs.