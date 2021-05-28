Analysis: Significance of Ryan’s speech on GOP, U.S. politics

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former House Speaker Paul Ryan likely knew his remarks Thursday night would infuriate former President Donald Trump and his loudest, most ardent supporters.

In a speech delivered at the Reagan Library in California, Ryan decried what he considered a shift in the Republican Party away from ideas toward a "blood and soil" type of identity politics.

"If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality or of second-rate imitations, then we're not going anywhere," Ryan said.

Trump responded Friday by calling Ryan a "curse" to the Republican Party while other prominent Trump backers like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) insisted Ryan no longer had any influence in the modern day GOP.

UW-Madison Journalism and Communications Professor Mike Wagner said it was telling that the loudest Trump criticisms now come from Republicans no longer in or pursuing office.

"It shows that strategic politicians, politicians who've been very successful don't see paths to victory that don't include the embracing of President Trump," Wagner said.

While progressives also hammered the speech, arguing this tone from Ryan should have come when he was speaker or at least earlier than this week given his position on the board of the Fox Corporation.

Wagner said it's a fair criticism but added it wasn't realistic for Ryan to criticize Trump much given his role as speaker and policy aims at the time, such as the 2017 tax cuts.

"When Paul Ryan was speaker, he had a different job. He had to hold together different wings of the party - some that really liked President Trump and some that were deeply skeptical of him," Wagner said. "He could not alienate the Trump Republicans, especially because Donald Trump was president and was running for re-election."

Wagner said he believed given the tone of Ryan's speech Thursday, it's more likely he's seeking to carve out a role in cable news or at think tanks where he can push a center-right message as opposed to making another run for office.