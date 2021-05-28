At 26, Belarus journalist has spent a decade in opposition

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Raman Pratasevich has been part of the Belarus political opposition for over a decade and he has long feared the authorities would try to abduct him even though he was living abroad. But the 26-year-old dissident journalist couldn’t imagine how far they would go. Pratasevich, who lived in Lithuania, was arrested after the jetliner he was on was diverted by Belarusian flight controllers to the capital of Minsk. He ran a widely popular channel on a messaging app that helped organize large protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for more than 25 years. Now, Pratasevich faces 15 years in prison and could get an even harsher sentence.