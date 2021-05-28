Beloit splash pads set to open

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit splash pads are opening after a year off due to COVID-19.

According to a news release from city spokesperson Sarah Lock, the splash pads at Vernon and Summit Parks will open at 10 a.m. on May 29, and will be open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day weekend.

"This is the first time the splash pads are being opened. They were installed in late 2019 and remained closed last season due to COVID-19. The City of Beloit encourages individuals to social distance while using the splash pads," Lock said in the release.