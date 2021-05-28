Bucks lose Donte DiVincenzo to injury for remainder of playoffs

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Bucks will be without a member of their typical starting lineup for the remainder of the playoffs.



Guard Donte DiVincenzo suffered a torn ligament in his left ankle during Thursday's win against the Miami Heat.

In three playoff games (all starts), DiVincenzo averaged 2.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 23.3 minutes per game. In 66 regular season games (all starts) he averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 27.5 minutes per game – all career-high totals.

Pat Connaughton, Bryn Forbes and PJ Tucker are expected to fill in most of his minutes.