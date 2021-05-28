Skip to Content

Car vs deer crash in town of Verona, several injured

12:20 pm
TOWN OF VERONA (WKOW) -- A car of four was sent to UW Hospital after a deer went through the windshield of the car Thursday evening.

Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 8:20 p.m. on the 700 block of US Highway 51 in the town of Verona.

Deputies reported Austin L. Frohmader, 20, of Dodgeville, was driving a 2018 Ford Fusion when a deer went through the passenger side of the windshield.

Officials said Mikkala A. White, 18, suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

According to the department, two small children in the backseat sustained minor injuries. And everyone in the car was taken by EMS to UW Hospital.

