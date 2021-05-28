Catholic group founding conservative university in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish Catholic legal institute is planning to open a university in Warsaw this fall to educate a new generation of lawyers. The institute, called Ordo Iuris, backed the recent restriction of abortion rights in Poland and works to oppose the legalization of same-sex unions. Ordo Iuris is regarded with suspicion by LGBT and women’s rights groups in Poland and elsewhere in Europe as it pushes an agenda which they see as extremist. They accuse the group of working internationally to erode the rights they have gained in the past decades. The Catholic institute insists that it is widely misunderstood and unfairly characterized. It says it is working to protect families and free trade.