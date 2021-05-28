Chilly, damp day followed by frost threat tonight
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our weather pattern stays quite chilly and damp ahead of a weekend warm up.
SET UP
A departing weather system will cause more rain chances today before high pressure moves in from Canada ushering in cold conditions tonight.
TODAY
Mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy with spotty, light rain and a high only around 50°. We'll pick up a few hundredths of an inch up to a quarter inch of additional rainfall.
TONIGHT
Clearing this evening then turning colder with patchy frost possible late at night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
SATURDAY
Patchy frost early, then sunny and becoming milder with highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY
Mostly to partly sunny with fairly seasonal temperatures in the low 70s.
MONDAY
Memorial Day will be mild in the low 70s under partly sunny skies with an isolated shower chance in the afternoon or evening.
Isolated shower chance continues at night.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and an isolated afternoon or evening shower possible.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny with a chance for showers and highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny with a chance for showers and highs in the mid 70s again.