Chilly, damp day followed by frost threat tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - Our weather pattern stays quite chilly and damp ahead of a weekend warm up.

SET UP

A departing weather system will cause more rain chances today before high pressure moves in from Canada ushering in cold conditions tonight.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy with spotty, light rain and a high only around 50°. We'll pick up a few hundredths of an inch up to a quarter inch of additional rainfall.

TONIGHT

Clearing this evening then turning colder with patchy frost possible late at night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY

Patchy frost early, then sunny and becoming milder with highs in the mid 60s.



SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with fairly seasonal temperatures in the low 70s.



MONDAY

Memorial Day will be mild in the low 70s under partly sunny skies with an isolated shower chance in the afternoon or evening.



Isolated shower chance continues at night.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s and an isolated afternoon or evening shower possible.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with a chance for showers and highs in the mid 70s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny with a chance for showers and highs in the mid 70s again.