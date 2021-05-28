Chilly weather doesn’t dampen spirits as summer kicks off on campgrounds

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Despite chilly Friday night weather, many people are out at campgrounds this Memorial Day weekend.

"This is Wisconsin, and it's Memorial Day," said Chuck Bowe. "We all come out in force."

Chuck and Donita Bowe are the camp hosts at Lake Farm County Park in Madison.

"We are the eyes and the ears for the rangers when they are gone," Donita said.

They lend a helping hand to arriving campers, and they've kept busy.

"Since we opened up, which was April 30, the park has been packed just about every one of those weekends," Donita said.

Julie and Rick Gramoll were some of the campers packing Lake Farm County Park Friday. They're full-time campers who call the Badger State home.

"We always seem to make our way back to Wisconsin for the summer," Julie said.

They were on the road in Texas last year when the pandemic hit.

"Us and three other couples were down in the bottom of a canyon by ourselves for about a month," Rick said.

These camping pros persevered, and they're happy now to see more friendly faces this year.

"This year, there's a lot of first-time campers," Rick said.

"It's a very busy and hectic weekend out in our campgrounds," said Dane County Lead Park Ranger Brian Berkan.

Berkan says the pandemic drove people outside, but still, many kept away.

"Pretty busy last year, but we were down compared to years past," Berkan said.

This year, he's anticipating a big return.

"We all kind of consider this the kickoff to summer," Berkan said. "Everybody has taken full advantage of it."

Even with the weather a little gray Friday, there was excitement of a summer getting back to normal -- kicking it off in the great outdoors.

"They're getting right back to it," Donita said. "Enjoying every minute of it."

People who want to camp in Dane County can book reservations at reservedane.com.