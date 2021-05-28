CNN reporter surprised by cicada

WASHINTON (WKOW) -- CNN reporter was startled to find a cicada crawling on his neck moments before a live report.

Reporter Manu Raju was reporting inside the rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building when a cicada crept from his lapel over his shoulder and on to the back of his neck. He thought the bug was his cord on the back of his neck when he brushed it, only to find in horror it was a cicada.

Raju said a couple minutes before, while he was waiting to go on, another cicada fell out of his pocket.

The CNN team decided the world needed to see this.