Colombia’s president deploys military to protest-hit city

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Iván Duque is deploying military forces to the city of Cali after at least three people died in increasingly violent protests and talks to end the social uprising stalled. Duque repeated his assertion that the protests, which have been raging for a month, are infiltrated by illegal armed groups and promised to deploy “all intelligence capabilities” to prove this. The president spoke from Cali, which has become the epicenter of the nationwide antigovernment protests. The deployment comes after Attorney General Francisco Barbosa said an agent with the institution was allegedly killed by civilians after opening fire.