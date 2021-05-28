Doug Emhoff campaigns with Democrat in New Mexico contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is campaigning in New Mexico on behalf of a Democratic congressional candidate. Thursday marked his first such trip on behalf of a candidate. Emhoff appeared with Melanie Stansbury, the Democrat running in next week’s special election for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District. They were joined by local labor unions and other supporters. The congressional seat came open after Rep. Deb Haaland became President Joe Biden’s Interior Department secretary. Biden has endorsed Stansbury. The president and Harris have largely stayed away from political events since taking office.