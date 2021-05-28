Erdogan inaugurates landmark mosque at Istanbul main square

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president is set to inaugurate a landmark mosque in Istanbul’s Taksim Square, fulfilling a long-time ambition to build a Muslim house of worship at the city’s main public space that has become an emblem of the modern Turkish Republic. Recep Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled on Friday to join a worshippers for the first prayers at the towering, 3,000-capacity mosque. Erdogan had long promised supporters of his Islam-oriented ruling party a mosque on Taksim. Some believe Erdogan is trying to transform Taksim and undermine the legacy of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk who established the secular-oriented republic after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire.